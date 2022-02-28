Ending February and starting March mild this year

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for a warmer week ahead as we begin March. Today, a light southerly wind helps warm temperatures into the mid 50s . Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Tomorrow looks very similar with a slight bump in temperatures over the next few days. We’ll cool back down Thursday with mostly cloudy skies overhead but at this point, it appears we will stay dry. Out next shot at precipitation arrives late Friday into the weekend where rain showers and even some thunderstorms are possible. Have a good week!

