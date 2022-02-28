Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders removal of Russian-produced liquor from wholesale purchase list

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Monday announced she has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove any Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list.

In a Twitter post, Reynolds said the new measures further demonstrate the state’s solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.

The State of Iowa is one of 17 states that can control the sales of liquor at the wholesale level. That means Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division can determine the brands of liquor available for sale to retailers.

The state will list all delisted products on the ABD’s website.

