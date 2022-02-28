Advertisement

Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States

Russia was the United States' 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Russia was the United States' 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(Gray News) - Some bars and liquor stores across the United States have pulled Russian vodka from their shelves to promote Ukrainian brands instead.

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

While vodka comes to mind to many Americans as a major good from Russia, the top imports in 2019 were:

  • mineral fuels
  • precious metals and stones
  • iron and steel
  • fertilizers
  • inorganic chemicals

Snack foods were the leading category of agricultural imports from Russia in 2019, followed by tree nuts, oils and dairy products.

On the flip side, Russians are reliant on a multitude of imported goods from around the globe. Prices for those items are likely to skyrocket, potentially causing supply chain issues in the coming weeks.

Russia has moved to produce many goods domestically, including most of its food, to shield the economy from sanctions, said Tyler Kustra, an assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham.

According to the USTR, U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Russia totaled $193 million in 2019.

Prepared food was the leading domestic export category, followed by planting seeds, tobacco and live animals.

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)

