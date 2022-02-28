Advertisement

Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An investigation is underway in regards to an Ottumwa teen who died on February 26th.

Officials say that on February 23rd, Ottumwa Police responded to a report at 8:11 pm of a male that had been shot at the N. Court Apartments. Police arrived and found 17-year-old James John Barbien with a gunshot wound to the head.

A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon discharged and the round struck him in the head. Barbien died from injuries at the University of Iowa Hospitals on February 26th.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department Investigations Unit at 641-683-0861.

