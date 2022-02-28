Advertisement

On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina is accused of trafficking drugs while on duty in his patrol car.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kevin Rodriguez, 33, with the Raleigh Police Department, allegedly met with a confidential source for a drug exchange on Jan. 24, 2022.

Rodriguez was in his marked Raleigh Police Department patrol car and was carrying his duty firearm at the time.

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.

Rodriguez was charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
Kirksville issues 48-hour boil advisory
Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination

Latest News

Six people were injured after the bombing of Kharkiv on Tuesday.
Kharkiv, Ukraine bombing aftermath
Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union...
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv