Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa Community Schools have announced Aaron Deutsch will be one of the Assistant Principals at Evans Middle School for the 2022 year and Executive Director of Operations Dave Harper as Interim Principal for the year.

Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community Schools. In 2020, Deutch received the Governor’s Scholar Recognition for favorite teacher.

“Aaron is a young man of immense character who will help build good relationships with students and staff,” said Mr. Harper. “He’s a student-centered leader who’s approachable. I look forward to working with him at Evans.”

On top of being the Executive Director of Operations Dave Harper is a former Evans Middle School Principal from 2012-2014.

“We’re so excited to place Dave’s extensive experience as a middle school principal and his passion for working with students and staff in creating a caring and dynamic learning environment. Dave recognizes his leadership is critical in our success at Evans,” said Superintendent McGrory. “The students and staff of Evans will experience the positive impact. Harper will be at Evans almost immediately.”

Harper said, “I’m so committed to the district’s vision of excellence and Superintendent McGrory’s leadership. I know what I can bring to the table as a leader to help our students and staff to be successful and help prepare the next leader.”

