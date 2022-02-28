Advertisement

Rep. Hinson announces Deputy Halverson as virtual guest for State of the Union

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious, but stable condition.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson will be her virtual guest during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times in Coggon while responding to a report of a robbery at a Casey’s General Store in June of last year.

A suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, was arrested after a more than 12 hour long manhunt.

Halverson was able to leave the hospital the next month.

“Deputy Will Halverson is a hero,” Hinson said in a news release. “He ran toward danger and put himself in harm’s way to protect our community, as all of our law enforcement officers pledge to do. I’m honored he accepted my invitation to be my virtual guest to this year’s State of the Union--this is just a small way to thank Deputy Halverson for his service and sacrifice.”

The city of Coggon presented Halverson with a Key to the City in January.

“I am honored to be Congresswoman Hinson’s virtual guest for the State of the Union and appreciate her support for law enforcement,” Halverson said. “I am grateful for all of the outreach from our community during my recovery--this experience has reaffirmed that serving in law enforcement is right where I belong.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
Kirksville issues 48-hour boil advisory
Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination

Latest News

Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Gov. Reynolds orders removal of Russian-produced liquor from wholesale purchase list