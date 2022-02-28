Advertisement

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.

Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

The move comes a day after rival BP announced plans to shed its almost 20% stake in Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian state. Also Monday, Norway’s Equinor said it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell’s most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia’s east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
Kirksville issues 48-hour boil advisory
Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination

Latest News

Six people were injured after the bombing of Kharkiv on Tuesday.
Kharkiv, Ukraine bombing aftermath
Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union...
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv