Temperatures continue to warm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperature trends headline the conditions over the next few days, as highs continue to climb well above normal.

Expect widespread 50s on Monday, with a few more clouds than recent days. The trend continues into the middle of the week, with low to mid 60s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A storm system to our north misses us, precipitation-wise, on Wednesday, but does eventually drag in cooler temperatures on Thursday. That trend reverses toward warmer, again, by the weekend. That’s when another storm system lifts through the Midwest, bringing a good chance for rain and some thunderstorms.

Following that system, temperatures fall back closer to normal.

