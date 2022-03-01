A quiet start to March with highs around 60 this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to March! Literally anything can happen in our weather this month and it’s all happened before. For today, plan on some scattered clouds to be in and out of the area with highs around 60. Tomorrow, another warm day is likely with highs well into the 60s. By Thursday, everybody is colder with a chance for a little snow. Accumulation at this time looks very light, if any occurs at all. Then, by Saturday, a considerable chance of thunderstorms exists and strong to severe weather cannot be ruled out. It’ll be something to watch as we get closer. Again...welcome to March!

