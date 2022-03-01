Advertisement

Rising temperatures are in Tuesday’s forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re looking at a mild night across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures for the next few days will continue to climb! Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s across the area Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be even warmer in the upper 60s. However, a cold front is expected to move through the Midwest during the middle of the week. This will cause temperatures to be slightly cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

