Quiet and nice today, much cooler tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one across southeastern Iowa, even despite a cold front moving into the area later on. This cloud bank early this morning may generate a sprinkle, but anything other than that remains unlikely. Plan on highs well into the 60s with a few lower 70s in several areas. The big thing about tomorrow will be the colder temps around 40 for highs. The next front just beyond that one carries much more substance and may bring the area some strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. A risk is in place and we’ll continue to monitor the setup as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.