Advertisement

Quiet and nice today, much cooler tomorrow

Risk of severe storms Saturday
Plan on another good one as highs surge well into the 60s this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one across southeastern Iowa, even despite a cold front moving into the area later on. This cloud bank early this morning may generate a sprinkle, but anything other than that remains unlikely. Plan on highs well into the 60s with a few lower 70s in several areas. The big thing about tomorrow will be the colder temps around 40 for highs. The next front just beyond that one carries much more substance and may bring the area some strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. A risk is in place and we’ll continue to monitor the setup as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
Bridge View Center donates check to Ottumwa
Bridge View Center gives Ottumwa $200,000, exceeds $1.5 million since 2009
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law

Latest News

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Warmer air returns, along with moisture for storm chance Saturday
Upper 20s for lows tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A little precip to start us off, colder today
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
A cool start to a cooler Thursday.
Colder air returns on Thursday, at least for a bit