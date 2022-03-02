Advertisement

Scheels donates more than $94K to founders of Iowa Wave Shirt

Founders of the Iowa Wave Shirt received a large donation from one of their long-standing retail partners - Scheels.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Founders of the Iowa Wave Shirt received a donation of more than $94,000 on Tuesday from one of their long-standing retail partners, Scheels.

The shirt is inspired by the wave tradition at Iowa Hawkeye football home games. All proceeds from sales of the shirt go toward the Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Managers at Scheels in Iowa City say the shirt is a fan favorite, and it’s an honor to help out.

“Well, I think it tugs at all of our heartstrings that those of us who have kids or know of little ones who may have been sick or affected in some way shape or form that we at the university hospital. And so if we feel like we can contribute in any way possible, it’s a really good feeling,” store manager Blayne Magdefrau said.

This year is the fifth anniversary of the wave.

To celebrate, organizers say they plan on releasing a special shirt for the kick-off of the first home-game of the season.

