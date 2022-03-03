Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a bill banning transgender women from competing in girls sports into law.

The state Senate passed the controversial bill along party lines on Wednesday. The law goes into effect immediately.

It will make Iowa the 11th state to enact a similar rule. It includes both high school and collegiate levels, and requires schools to designate sporting events as male, female or co-ed. Only students who are female according to birth certificate will be eligible to play girls sports.

Republicans say the bill is crucial to keep transgender women from taking away athletic opportunities from cisgender women.

“This is a victory for girls’ sports in Iowa,” Gov. Reynolds said. “No amount of talent, training or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females. It’s simply a reality of human biology. Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it’s absolutely unfair.”

But Democrats say the bill is harmful, and sends a discriminatory message to transgender athletes.

