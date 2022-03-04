Bridge View Center gives Ottumwa $200,000, exceeds $1.5 million since 2009

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Bridge View Center has awarded $200,000 to the City of Ottumwa to assist in supplementing the daily operations of Bridge View Center through the 2022 fiscal year.

The contribution is the largest annual support provided to the City since 2009 and makes Bridge View Center’s total contribution exceed $1.5 million since that same year.

The funds come from the Bridge View Center, Inc. Endowment Trust fund, which was established back in 2005.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.