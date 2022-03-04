Advertisement

Grassley files nomination papers to seek 8th US Senate term

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has filed nomination papers with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, officially beginning the process of seeking an eighth term representing Iowa.

The 88-year-old Grassley announced in September he intended to run for another six-year term.

If completed, he will be 94. Grassley, who has held the seat for 41 years, is the longest-serving Republican U.S. senator.

His campaign office says in an email that he delivered nearly 10,000 signatures from voters from all of Iowa’s 99 counties on Friday to qualify him to appear on the Republican ballot for the June 7 primary.

Another Republican and at least four Democrats also are running for the seat.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge View Center donates check to Ottumwa
Bridge View Center gives Ottumwa $200,000, exceeds $1.5 million since 2009
Three injured in Henry County wrong-way crash
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
Woodman's Markets removed Russian-made vodka from its shelves and is promoting products made in...
Boycotting Russian vodka won’t do much, experts say, but here’s what may

Latest News

During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Republican Address to the Nation after Biden’s State of the Union
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Reynolds signs education funding bill into law, touts ‘responsible’ increase