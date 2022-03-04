Advertisement

Ohio authorities seize over $2 million in drugs

During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal...
During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Chris Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A months-long investigation involving multiple Ohio law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of approximately 64 pounds of narcotics.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Second District’s Vice Unit executed a search warrant on a home in Brooklyn, Ohio, in late February.

During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, WOIO reported.

The confiscated drugs weighed about 64 pounds, according to Cleveland police.

Three firearms, including a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, were also seized, along with $9,500 in cash.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge View Center donates check to Ottumwa
Bridge View Center gives Ottumwa $200,000, exceeds $1.5 million since 2009
Three injured in Henry County wrong-way crash
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
Woodman's Markets removed Russian-made vodka from its shelves and is promoting products made in...
Boycotting Russian vodka won’t do much, experts say, but here’s what may

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Evacuations halted in Ukraine area where cease-fire pledged
Ukrainians in the southern port city of Odessa are preparing for battle as Russian troops...
Ukraine: Odessa preps for battle against Russia
People attend the funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's suicide bombing in Peshawar,...
Death toll climbs to 63 in deadly Pakistan IS mosque attack
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban