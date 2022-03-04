Advertisement

Police find man fatally shot in Des Moines neighborhood

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Homicide detectives in Des Moines are investigating after police found a man fatally shot in a residential neighborhood.

Police say in a news release that officers were called Thursday night to a neighborhood several blocks northeast of the Iowa State Capitol, where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not released the man’s name.

Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence in the shooting.

