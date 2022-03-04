Advertisement

Police: Suspect shoots, wounds 2 at Kansas high school

Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps(Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a school resource officer and an administrator Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school.

Olathe police said in a tweet that the shooting occurred in the “office area.” Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no reports that students were injured.

Police didn’t immediately release any information on the identity of the suspect or a motive. The district said in a tweet that Olathe East High School is currently under lockdown because of the situation.

Neither police nor the district immediately returned a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge View Center donates check to Ottumwa
Bridge View Center gives Ottumwa $200,000, exceeds $1.5 million since 2009
Three injured in Henry County wrong-way crash
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
Woodman's Markets removed Russian-made vodka from its shelves and is promoting products made in...
Boycotting Russian vodka won’t do much, experts say, but here’s what may

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Evacuations halted in Ukraine area where cease-fire pledged
Ukrainians in the southern port city of Odessa are preparing for battle as Russian troops...
Ukraine: Odessa preps for battle against Russia
People attend the funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's suicide bombing in Peshawar,...
Death toll climbs to 63 in deadly Pakistan IS mosque attack
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban