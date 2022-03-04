Advertisement

Three injured in Henry County wrong-way crash

(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Henry County early Friday morning.

In a crash report, law enforcement said 34-year-old Heather Brown, of Fairfield, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of a construction zone on Highway 34 at around 1:30 a.m.

The report said Brown’s vehicle hit a vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Alan Frederick, of Ottumwa, head-on. Brown’s vehicle then also hit a second vehicle, driven by 75-year-old Edward Grade, of Ottumwa.

Officials said Brown was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

All three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Officials have not released the extent of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

