Warmer air returns, along with moisture for storm chance Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a chillier day today, we are expecting temperatures to jump once again for the final day of the workweek.

Highs should be back to the upper 50s, despite mostly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will be the culprit, with our low-level flow being sourced as far south as the Gulf of Mexico. This allows moisture to stream into the area, increasing the chance for showers and storms starting Friday night through Saturday evening. Some of the storms later in the day on Saturday could be severe, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes the main threat.

Following this storm system, colder air returns to the region, with 30s and 40s likely. A pretty good chance for snow arrives on Monday, with a slow warming trend to follow.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.