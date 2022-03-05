Advertisement

Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle

Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle
Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle(MGN/Florida Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Residents in 600 homes in the Florida Panhandle have been evacuated as a wildfire destroyed two houses and damaged 12 others, in an area that has spent the past three years recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Saturday that hundreds of thousands of acres of downed trees from the 2018 hurricane, along with low humidity and strong winds, have created “the perfect storm” for the hazardous fire conditions around Panama City, Florida.

As of Saturday morning, the 1,400-acre Adkins Avenue Fire was 30% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Threat for severe storms this evening, Tornado Watch issued
Severe storms are possible late Saturday afternoon & evening
Severe storms are possible late Saturday afternoon & evening
Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Bridge View Center donates check to Ottumwa
Bridge View Center gives Ottumwa $200,000, exceeds $1.5 million since 2009

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse