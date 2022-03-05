Severe storms are possible late Saturday afternoon & evening

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Severe storms are possible Saturday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. First, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning. Storms are possible in the afternoon, with the strongest storms arriving late afternoon and evening. The main hazards for these storms include damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Storms should end overnight with colder air moving into the region. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

