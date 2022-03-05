Advertisement

Severe storms are possible late Saturday afternoon & evening

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Severe storms are possible Saturday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. First, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning. Storms are possible in the afternoon, with the strongest storms arriving late afternoon and evening. The main hazards for these storms include damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Storms should end overnight with colder air moving into the region. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
A cooler Sunday with overnight snow possible
A severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
