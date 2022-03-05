Advertisement

Threat for severe storms this evening, Tornado Watch issued

Storms are possible on Saturday evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms are likely this evening across the area, with some of them potentially being severe.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of the area through 8:00 p.m. Find the latest severe weather alerts here.

A strong cold front is approaching from the west, with scattered storms developing along it as of mid-afternoon. With enough warmth and moisture in the area, and a stronger upper-level system, the ingredients are there for severe storms. Damaging wind is the primary threat, perhaps as high as 70 to 80 mph, with a few tornadoes also possible. Large hail is a secondary threat.

Storms will likely enter the area between about 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., exiting the area from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Prepare to seek shelter if a warning is issued for your area. In most cases, this means indoors away from exterior walls and windows. In the case of a tornado warning, get the lowest floor, a basement if possible, and stay away from exterior walls and windows. Cover your head and neck.

After storms end, stronger west and northwest winds kick in and move in colder temperatures. A chance for rain and snow, or just snow, returns on Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

