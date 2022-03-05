Advertisement

Turning stormier to start the weekend

A chance for showers and storms builds on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather pattern turns more active overall during the next several days, starting on Saturday with a storm chance.

As warmer and more moisture-laden air is pulled into the region on southerly winds, the threat for thunderstorms increases. Tonight could feature an isolated storm, but the better chance is in the afternoon and evening. These storms could be strong to severe, with a threat for damaging winds or large hail. An isolated tornado is possible, but the higher threat for that type of activity is to our northwest. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 60s ahead of a cold front.

That front sends temperatures tumbling, with only 40s likely for highs on Saturday. A bit of snow is possible Monday, before a modest warm-up. Toward the end of next week, even colder air could make a return.

