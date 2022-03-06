A cooler Sunday with overnight snow is possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Colder air has moved into Southeastern Iowa after yesterday’s storms, with temperatures this morning in the low 30s. This afternoon, colder air will continue to move in due to winds from the northwest, with seasonal highs expected in the low to mid-40s.

Another low-pressure system will travel through the midwest Sunday night, bringing the potential for wintry mix and snow. In general, 3-5 inches of accumulation is possible across our area. After the snow, Monday will be cold, with daytime highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.