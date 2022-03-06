Advertisement

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape
Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape(MGN/CBS Mornings / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Jarred by discriminatory treatment and left to evacuate themselves from Ukraine, people from African, Asian and Latin American countries who succeed in getting out are forming impromptu networks to help thousands of others hoping to flee. It was an easy decision for one Nigerian student who described xenophobia and even threats of violence as he approached the border.

Now in Poland, he has returned to the border multiple times to help arriving foreigners. Others on social media share guidance on emergency supplies and what documents to show at checkpoints. “Basically, the basic war advice,” one student said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Thunderstorm generic image
Red Haw State park closed after storm related fatality
A severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Threat for severe storms this evening, Tornado Watch issued
Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets ceasefire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Authorities say seven people are dead after tornadoes swept through central Iowa.
Drone captures tornado damage in Madison County, Iowa (no audio)
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
VP Harris: Future of our democracy being decided now
A Florida man working as a handyman is accused of murdering the woman employing him after her...
Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank
An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the...
1 arrested, 1 at large in security breach at Joint Base Andrews