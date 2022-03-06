Advertisement

Red Haw State park closed after storm related fatality

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST
CHARITON, Iowa (KCRG) - Red Haw State Park in Chariton, Iowa is closed after storms on March 5th damaged the park. One person was killed at the park’s campgrounds and another injured after Saturday night’s storms.

Damage was sustained at the park’s campgrounds, boat docks, bait house, beach shelters, and a storage building. The park also has no power after the storms. Red Haw State Park asking people to stay away while they clean up and make repairs.

