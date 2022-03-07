1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines police have confirmed that there has been a shooting outside of East High School Monday afternoon.

Police are at the scene and said there are “multiple shooting victims outside of the school.”

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public. Streets around the school have been shut down.

The shooting happened outside of the school but on school grounds.

Three teens were in critical condition, according to police due to gunshot wounds. However, a recent press release by Des Moines Police indicates that one of the teenage victims has died. Police say that the ongoing investigation indicates that the gunfire occurred from a passing vehicle.

UPDATE: Reports indicate that a 15-year old boy that was shot just outside East High School was the victim that died. Two girls, ages 16 & 18 are in critical condition. Des Moines Fire took the victims to separate hospitals.

Police also say suspects have reportedly been detained in the case.

Des Moines police have confirmed that there has been a shooting outside of East High School Monday afternoon. The latest here: https://t.co/KHPfqmHmfy pic.twitter.com/JfTYNgxwHX — KCCI News (@KCCINews) March 7, 2022

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

This is breaking news. We will update as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.