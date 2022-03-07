Advertisement

1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School

Shooting outside Des Moines High School
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines police have confirmed that there has been a shooting outside of East High School Monday afternoon.

Police are at the scene and said there are “multiple shooting victims outside of the school.”

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public. Streets around the school have been shut down.

The shooting happened outside of the school but on school grounds.

Three teens were in critical condition, according to police due to gunshot wounds. However, a recent press release by Des Moines Police indicates that one of the teenage victims has died. Police say that the ongoing investigation indicates that the gunfire occurred from a passing vehicle.

UPDATE: Reports indicate that a 15-year old boy that was shot just outside East High School was the victim that died. Two girls, ages 16 & 18 are in critical condition. Des Moines Fire took the victims to separate hospitals.

Police also say suspects have reportedly been detained in the case.

This is breaking news. We will update as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Thunderstorm generic image
Red Haw State park closed after storm related fatality
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
A severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Threat for severe storms this evening, Tornado Watch issued

Latest News

A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
National Weather Service rates weekend tornado at EF-4 with estimated wind peak of 170 mph
Friends and neighbors help people whose homes were damaged in deadly tornadoes around Des...
Friends, neighbors help pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes
Snowfall forecast expected overnight.
Snow across the area Sunday night into early Monday
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado