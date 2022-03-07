Friends, neighbors help pick up the pieces after deadly tornadoes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Communities in Iowa are coming together to help clean up after a series of deadly tornadoes tore through the Des Moines area Saturday.

The Brown family walked out of their basement after the storm to find the east wall to their living room ripped away from the house.

Shannon Brown was just getting home from work, parked her orange jeep in the driveway next to her husband’s truck when a tree broke loose and crushed it. She wasn’t hurt and now is focused on the cleanup.

“You really realize who cares about you and just makes you feel special, you know you have all these people who are willing to help you,” Brown said.

Lori Landgren said people she hasn’t seen in years are helping, including people driving from Omaha to help.

Landgren’s parents live right next door to the Browns, their yard is covered in broken and uprooted trees. She was overwhelmed by her friends and family who showed up to saw and haul away the debris.

“They’re there when you need them, for sure,” Landgren said. “And I think truly when they say call me if you need something, they mean it.”

Ten-year-old Grayson Wiedmann was playing football on his front lawn when the storm rolled by his Norwalk home.

“We were all kind of watching the storm happen and once it started seeing like it form and like debris flying, we started running down into the basement,” he said.

His family’s backyard shed was crushed by the wind. Two pieces of wood flew through Grayson’s bedroom window.

“I feel like pretty sad but I’m not the saddest because I know this can all be re-bought and rebuilt and stuff,” Grayson said. “I’m just glad it wasn’t the house.”

Another Norwalk home was covered in sheet metal, chunks of it broke off from the barns and wrapped around trees at Bob and Ruth Dunn’s family farm.

Volunteers from all over Norwalk worked all day on Sunday to put their yard back the way it was.

David Adamson says that’s just what you’re supposed to do when disasters hit.

“Just a bunch of friends and a group of people showing up to help out the ol’ Iowa Way ya know,” he said.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County. That means state resources can be used to help response and recovery efforts.

