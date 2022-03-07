Snow across the area Sunday night into early Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system brings a round of snow to the area overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area overnight. For more information on winter weather-related alerts in effect, check here.

Snow is expected to continue through much of the night, ending from southwest to northeast in the morning hours. Slick roadways are expected during the nighttime hours, with improvement after the sun comes up.

Totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across the area, with the highest amounts found in our northernmost counties. Areas near Kirksville could struggle to reach the 1 inch amount due to the influence of rain or mixed precipitation.

Sunshine breaks out on Monday, and temperatures could still climb above freezing after the snow falls. Warmer air sticks around for a couple of days, then things turn colder again toward the weekend. This is after another storm system that could bring a one-two punch of snowfall chances on Thursday and Friday.

