Advertisement

Snow early this morning, then clearing

Watch for snow on your way to work and school this morning. Roads will probably be rather slick as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for snow and slick roads to start us off this morning. Total accumulation of two to five inches is expected by the time the snow wraps up by mid-morning. The good part about March is that it typically starts melting off pretty quickly. While this afternoon’s sunshine helps along with highs into the 30s, tomorrow’s high around 40 will help even more. However, it does get colder again toward mid-week with yet another chance of snow arriving on Thursday into Thursday night. That system on Thursday may be a significant snow producer and certainly bears watching. If you have any plans to travel around this time, be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast. Wind chills behind that system may fall below zero by Friday!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Thunderstorm generic image
Red Haw State park closed after storm related fatality
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
A severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Threat for severe storms this evening, Tornado Watch issued

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Winter hangs on
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Snowfall forecast expected overnight.
Snow across the area Sunday night into early Monday