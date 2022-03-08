Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Monday evening at approximately 7:51 pm, Ottumwa Police were dispatched for a report of a domestic distrubance.

On scene officers located 22-year-old Kaleb Lee Sanders in a vehicle with a female. Sanders, who had valid arrest warrants for revocation of pretrial release, tried to flee with the female inside.

Officers were able to remove the female before Sanders fled.

Sanders struck a parked vehicle and drove through fences as he drove off. At approximately 7:56 Sanders ran a red light at the intersection of Wildwood Drive and Highway 34 and struck another vehicle rendering his vehicle inoperable. From there he fled on foot. The four occupants in the second vehicle were transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center where they were treated and released.

At 9:48 pm, Sanders was located back at the original address where he was subsequently arrested.

Combined with the outstanding arrest warrants Sanders is being charged with:

Robbery 2nd Degree - Class “C” Felony

Theft 2nd Degree - Class “D” Felony

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree - Class “D” Felony

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree – Aggravated Misdemeanor

False Imprisonment – Serious Misdemeanor

Domestic Abuse Assault – Simple Misdemeanor

Interference with Official Acts – Simple Misdemeanor

Numerous Traffic Related Offenses

Sanders is being held in the Wapello County Jail until his bond is set.

