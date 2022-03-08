Advertisement

Iowa State veterinarians investigate bacterial strain impacting pork production facilities

The bacteria are called Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae (APP), attacks a pig’s respiratory...
The bacteria are called Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae (APP), attacks a pig’s respiratory system and can cause death shortly after the animal shows symptoms.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterinarians with Iowa State University say they are investigating an aggressive bacterial strain among central Iowa pork production facilities.

The bacteria are called Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae (APP), attacks a pig’s respiratory system and can cause death shortly after the animal shows symptoms. Symptoms include fever, coughing and open-mouth breathing.

ISU veterinarians say it has appeared in nine central Iowa pork production systems since late November.

“The central Iowa outbreak is unusual because of its concentration, with all the affected production systems within a roughly 20-mile radius,” said Dr. Derald Holtkamp, professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine. “The bacteria most often spread via physical contact and generally don’t survive long in the environment.”

Veterinarians say it can be treated with antibiotics. They also say they’re working to sequence the whole genome of bacteria samples to determine if the serotype has evolved or acquired new genes to make it more virulent than in the past.

The sequencing process and analysis of the genomes is expected to take two to four more weeks.

In the meantime, veterinarians are trying to figure out what may have contributed to the outbreak while shoring up biocontainment procedures.

Dr. Derald Holtkamp said the bacteria has never been shown to pose a threat to humans, and it doesn’t make pork unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Snowfall forecast expected overnight.
Snow across the area Sunday night into early Monday
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school

Latest News

Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
National Weather Service rates weekend tornado at EF-4 with estimated wind peak of 170 mph