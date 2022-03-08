Advertisement

Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times

Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.(Oldham County Detention Center via WAVE)
By Brett Martin and Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison last week after sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11, according to court documents. The assaults continued over several years.

Court documents say Bradley recorded the abuse with cameras set up in his bedroom and with his cell phone.

His wife would take the girl to Bradley’s house with the intent that he would engage in sexual contact with the child. Bradley would give his wife cash and drugs in return, court documents said.

The two were arrested in 2019 on human trafficking charges. Monica Bass-Bradley was charged with human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18 and unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16 for an illegal sex act.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute predators who sexually exploit the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, the children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said.

Bradley does not have a chance for parole, Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Snowfall forecast expected overnight.
Snow across the area Sunday night into early Monday
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school

Latest News

The charges against Elena Branson were announced after the unsealing of a criminal complaint in...
Feds say NY Russian Center founder charged as foreign agent
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew formally dismissed