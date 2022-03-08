Advertisement

MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage reached 96 days on Monday, March 7, 2022. It is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked out players and Major League Baseball held bargaining sessions ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game season.

Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that left MLB’s office shortly after 11 a.m. and headed back to the players’ association, about three blocks away. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Pat Houlihan later attended a meeting at the players’ association office that lasted 20 minutes.

On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides met in person for the third straight day.

MLB has told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time, a deadline first reported by The Athletic.

The luxury tax, the amount of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries are among the major issues.

MLB offered Monday to lift the threshold for this year from its previous proposal of $220 million to $228 million, with certain tradeoffs, a person familiar with the negotiations said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The union began the week at $238 million,

The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.

There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Snowfall forecast expected overnight.
Snow across the area Sunday night into early Monday
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school

Latest News

The charges against Elena Branson were announced after the unsealing of a criminal complaint in...
Feds say NY Russian Center founder charged as foreign agent
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew formally dismissed