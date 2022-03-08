Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Six teenagers have been charged, each with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, after a fatal, drive-by shooting on Monday outside a Des Moines high school.

Police said the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. outside of East High School, located at 815 East 13th Street.

Three teenage victims had been hit by the gunfire. A 15-year-old boy died at the hospital from his injuries. Des Moines police named 15-year-old on Tuesday as Jose David Lopez. The other two victims, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl, remain hospitalized. The boy that died was not a student at East High School, but both of the teen girls are.

Investigators said multiple shooters in multiple vehicles fire gunshots targeting the teen that died.

Law enforcement said they were able to take almost all the suspects into custody within an hour of the incident. The remaining suspects were taken into custody shortly after.

The teens arrested are:

Octavio Lopez, a 17-year-old Des Moines resident

Nyang Chamdual, a 14-year-old Des Moines resident

Manuel Buezo, a 16-year-old Des Moines resident

Romero Perdomo, a 16-year-old Des Moines resident

Alex Perdomo, a 15-year-old Des Moines resident

Henry Valladares-Amaya, a 17-year-old Des Moines resident

Police said they worked through the night, executing residential and vehicle search warrants, leading to the recovery of six firearms.

