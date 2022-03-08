Advertisement

Today is the bright spot of the week, snow possible Thursday

Today is the bright spot of the week with highs around 40.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is the bright spot of the week with sunny sky and highs around 40 this afternoon. While the snow won’t melt off entirely, things will get rather slushy. Tonight into tomorrow, a weak cold front moves through, knocking temperatures back to the 30s for highs tomorrow afternoon. The next system looks to arrive on Thursday, with the latest trends favoring our area for the most snow. With it being two days away, things can still shift around a bit. Just beyond that system, expect cold temperatures both Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Snowfall forecast expected overnight.
Snow across the area Sunday night into early Monday
A severe weather outlook for Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Threat for severe storms this evening, Tornado Watch issued

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Winter hangs on
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Snow early this morning, then clearing