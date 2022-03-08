Advertisement

Winter hangs on

By Hannah Messier
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Fresh snow cover brings our temperatures down tonight. Look for a clear and chilly night with lows dropping into the lower teens. Sunshine helps push our temperatures up near or above 40 on Tuesday as the weather changes fast. Looking ahead to Thursday, another winter storm affects the upper Midwest. Early indications are for accumulating snow later Thursday into Thursday night which will cause travel issues. Stay up to date on the latest forecast. Have a great night!

