Advertisement

Another round of snow, accumulations possible

Colder start on Thursday with the potential for snow as the day wears on.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system is on the way, which could bring some light to moderate snow to parts of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area through much of Thursday, highlighting the potential for snow-covered roads.

Snow likely holds off until the morning hours on Thursday, continuing through Thursday night. Snowfall rates will generally be light to moderate, with the expected longer duration allowing for accumulation to slowly add up.

North of Highway 34, a trace to 2 inches of snow is possible, and areas to the south can expect 2 to 5 inches. The highest accumulations will be found in our far southern areas, towards Kirksville.

A couple of chilly days are expected to wrap up the work week and start the weekend, then a big jump in highs will be found with a continued warming trend. By the middle of next week, 60s and 70s for highs look common.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Remembering Buxton
Remembering Buxton, Iowa: A Town Lost To Time
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Quiet and chilly today, tomorrow’s snow chance still on track
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Cold air expected Wednesday with snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday
Cold air expected on Wednesday with snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday