Another round of snow, accumulations possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system is on the way, which could bring some light to moderate snow to parts of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area through much of Thursday, highlighting the potential for snow-covered roads.

Snow likely holds off until the morning hours on Thursday, continuing through Thursday night. Snowfall rates will generally be light to moderate, with the expected longer duration allowing for accumulation to slowly add up.

North of Highway 34, a trace to 2 inches of snow is possible, and areas to the south can expect 2 to 5 inches. The highest accumulations will be found in our far southern areas, towards Kirksville.

A couple of chilly days are expected to wrap up the work week and start the weekend, then a big jump in highs will be found with a continued warming trend. By the middle of next week, 60s and 70s for highs look common.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.