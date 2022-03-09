Advertisement

Cold air expected on Wednesday with snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday

Cold air expected on Wednesday with snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front will move through Iowa into Missouri overnight, bringing colder air into the region. This means Tuesday overnight lows across the region will be in the mid 20s. Wednesday will stay cold with highs only climbing to the mid-30s. Clouds will move into the region Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next system.

Heavy snow is possible starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday. For now, 3-6 inches of snow is expected for our area. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Northern Missouri from Wednesday evening through Thursday night.

