Demi Lovato, Disturbed with special guest Chevelle, added to Iowa State Fair lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced on Wednesday Demi Lovato and Disturbed, with special guest Chevelle, are joining the concert lineup this summer.

It’s two additional big musical acts added to the lineup.

Pop singer Lovato will perform on August 14. Then on August 19, Disturbed will take the stage with special guest Chevelle.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Organizers have already announced Brooks & Dunn, Nelly, with special guest Ginuwine, Skillet, Kane Brown, John Crist, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are among this year’s Grandstand lineup.

