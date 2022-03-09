John Deere suspends shipments to Russia, Belarus

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Deere announced it has suspended shipments of machines to Russia and Belarus.

John Deere said in a media release it suspended shipments two weeks ago to Russia and then subsequently, Belarus.

John Deere continues to monitor the situation closely while it fully abides by the U.S. and international sanctions, the company said.

The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis, John Deere said.

John Deere said It is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine. The safety, welfare, and well-being of its employees in the region remain our top priority, and it continues to support and maintain close communication with the affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible.

“Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis,” John Deere said.

John Deere said its mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world.

