Quiet and chilly today, tomorrow’s snow chance still on track

Chilly temperatures continue across our entire area today. The wintry system for tomorrow continues to trend farther south.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The rest of the week continues to look chilly and highs today will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chills will likely stay in the 20s. Tomorrow’s system continues to show signs of a south trend, resulting in less impact to the majority of our area, though accumulation is still expected. Provided these trends hold, much of the heavy snow will be confined to the south half of our area. A strong cold front blows through on Friday keeping this chill going well into Saturday. Wind chills early Saturday morning may be as low as -5! Thankfully, a good rebound is in store for Sunday and beyond. Have a good day!

