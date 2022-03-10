Another cold March day, some snow possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still watching the next system as it approaches our area. Accumulation should be minor with most areas in southern Iowa receiving an inch or less. Look for another afternoon in the 20s as this cold air continues the next few days. A strong Arctic front blows through the area tomorrow afternoon and should drop wind chills well below zero tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 20s, though a next rebound occurs on Sunday and highs surge back to the 50s. Next week looks much warmer overall. Have a good day!

