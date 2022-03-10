Advertisement

Another cold March day, some snow possible

Plan on a cloudy and cold day. Snow is still possible, with minor accumulation around an inch in Ottumwa.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still watching the next system as it approaches our area. Accumulation should be minor with most areas in southern Iowa receiving an inch or less. Look for another afternoon in the 20s as this cold air continues the next few days. A strong Arctic front blows through the area tomorrow afternoon and should drop wind chills well below zero tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 20s, though a next rebound occurs on Sunday and highs surge back to the 50s. Next week looks much warmer overall. Have a good day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of the area, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Another round of snow, accumulations possible
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
Remembering Buxton
Remembering Buxton, Iowa: A Town Lost To Time

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of the area, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Another round of snow, accumulations possible
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Quiet and chilly today, tomorrow’s snow chance still on track