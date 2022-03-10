Legacy Foundation awards Ottumwa School District $642,000 to help with new learning center

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Legacy Foundation has awarded $642,000 to the Ottumwa School District over a four year period to help support the upcoming new Learning Center.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this spring and finish before classes start on August 23rd.

“The Legacy Foundation demonstrates once again that they are willing to partner with us and invest in our students and our community to be the best,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “We’re grateful for Legacy’s commitment to excellence for all students.”

Legacy funds will supplement and expand services for students in the areas of mental health, graduation attainment, and work-based learning. Grant funds will also support the school’s transition to competency-based instruction and professional development in the areas of project-based learning, critical concepts curricular, and trauma-informed instruction.

“The investment from the district and Legacy Foundation sends a really strong message to our students,” said Aiddy Phomvisay, Executive Director and Principal of the Learning Center. “We see you, we hear you, and we value you! We know you can achieve at high levels.”

The Learning Center is designed to be a more personalized, safe, and supportive learning environment for 200-250 students.

