Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of the area, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Another round of snow, accumulations possible
Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
Local artist Frank Hoffmaster has painted a new mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly on...
Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ‘55 lynching
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains