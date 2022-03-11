Advertisement

Murray leads No. 24 Iowa past Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.
The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.(Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 24 Iowa to a 84-74 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Fifth-seeded Iowa will meet ninth-seeded Indiana in Saturday’s semifinals.

Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.

Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13.

The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of the area, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Another round of snow, accumulations possible
Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
Local artist Frank Hoffmaster has painted a new mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly on...
Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain.
AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain
Ken O'Keefe speaks at a press conference in Iowa City.
O’Keefe stepping down as Hawkeyes’ QB coach
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, brings the ball upcourt against Ohio State's C.J. Walker during...
Iowa at Ohio State men’s basketball game postponed due to wintry weather
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz: Diversity group will continue in new form