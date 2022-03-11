Advertisement

Perfect conditions for a cold night ahead

A cold night ahead before a significant pattern change.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clearing skies and light winds overnight will set us up for a rather chilly start to Saturday.

Air temperatures should fall into the single digits above zero for a low tonight, while wind chills fall below zero for a period of several hours. They will improve as the sun comes up, but highs will still struggle into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winds shift to a southwesterly direction on Saturday evening, setting up a big jump in temperatures into the upper 50s for highs on Sunday. There is no looking back from there for the rest of our extended forecast, with highs in the 50s and 60s common.

