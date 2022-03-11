Advertisement

Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found apparently abandoned. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies found four young kids alone during a welfare check at a house in the Houston area Thursday night, and the parents are facing charges.

The two boys and two girls ranged in age from about 1 year old to 4 years old.

Two teens found the three oldest in the street, including one that was naked, police said. They told their parents, who called police.

Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Authorities said the kids may have been alone for up to two days.

The 4-year-old told them they thought their mom was dead.

Authorities said the home was unkempt and in disarray, and the youngest may have fallen out of a crib and was on the floor.

The mother and father were found at a motel. The mom is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

A felony violation of bond conditions was filed against the dad.

The children have been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of the area, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Another round of snow, accumulations possible
Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Local artist Frank Hoffmaster has painted a new mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly on...
Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts

Latest News

The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Sheriff: Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, said he sees sanctions and war as a time of...
Leader of Belarus said he's glad Ukraine war started
A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of...
$4 gas is the tipping point for most drivers, prompting lifestyle changes